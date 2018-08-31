Politics World
Watch: Why the United States Simply Had to Kick England’s Ass 240+ Years Ago (Video)
If the United States didn’t kick England’s ass in 1776, we would have had to kick it after this video of Theresa May, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
So a special thank you to our Founding Fathers for sparing us the duty of kicking England’s ass in 2018.
Theresa May just stole your girlfriend, boyfriend, and your wallet. pic.twitter.com/wDxBj5YJT6
— Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) August 31, 2018