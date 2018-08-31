    True Pundit

    WATCH: Bill Clinton Ogles Singer Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin Funeral (Video)

    Wow.

    You can’t teach an old horn dog new tricks.

    But with Bill Clinton the word trick might have multiple meanings.

    Pop singer Ariana Grande sang ‘Natural Woman’ at the funeral for Aretha Franklin and you would think Bill could keep his cool on the front row. Watch as a open-mouthed Bill Clinton looks Grande up and down. It’s a good thing Hillary is on the other side of the podium.

