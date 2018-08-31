WATCH: Bill Clinton Ogles Singer Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin Funeral (Video)

Wow.

You can’t teach an old horn dog new tricks.

But with Bill Clinton the word trick might have multiple meanings.

Pop singer Ariana Grande sang ‘Natural Woman’ at the funeral for Aretha Franklin and you would think Bill could keep his cool on the front row. Watch as a open-mouthed Bill Clinton looks Grande up and down. It’s a good thing Hillary is on the other side of the podium.

Gross… Watch Bill Clinton look Ariana Grande up and down when she sings at #ArethaFranklinFuneral and try not to throw up in your mouth. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/aXQvcBmW2Y — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 31, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1