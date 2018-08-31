Two Fed Prosecutors Abruptly Quit Mueller’s Russian Team

Prosecutors Ryan Dickey and Brian Richardson are no longer working for the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, the Justice Department confirmed.

Both lawyers were relatively junior but frequently spotted members of Mueller’s corps. Both have worked on court cases that Mueller opened as part of his investigation into Russian interference and coordination with the Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel, declined to explain on Thursday what the departures mean for the state of Mueller’s office.

Over this summer, as Mueller opened more criminal cases, other Justice Department units including the US Attorney’s Office in Washington and the National Security Division have begun to work on the court action, wedging the cases deeper into the Justice Department’s portfolio.

Carr said that neither Dickey nor Richardson left the office because of political allegations, the appearance of bias or any other wrongdoing.

READ MORE:

