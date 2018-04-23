WATCH: What Waffle House Hero Said to Himself Before Charging Shooter Will Give You Chills

James Shaw Jr. is a hero, and deserves to be recognized as one.

Shaw is the 29-year-old man who sprang into action during the tragic shooting at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee, early Sunday morning. What he said to himself before engaging the shooter is an important lesson about mindset.

During an interview with Fox News, Shaw revealed a sobering thought that ran through his mind as he decided to take on a criminal armed with a rifle, using only his bare hands.

James Shaw, the hero of the Waffle House shooting, was eating with a friend when the shooting began. He says he heard the shots stop, so he moved. Shaw hit the shooter w/a door, wrestled him, got the gun out of his hands and threw it over the counter-top. pic.twitter.com/qCTwa48LUj — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) April 22, 2018

“If it was going to come down to it, he was going to work to kill me,” Shaw recalled saying to himself during the incident.

“I saw the Waffle House employees scatter. Then I looked back and I saw a person laying on the ground, right at the entrance of the door,” Shaw said. “Then I jumped, pretty much, and slid from the table top to the entrance of the door. And I think he let off some shots through the glass. – READ MORE

