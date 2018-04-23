Melania Shows Incredible Class, Invites Special Guests to Bush Funeral

\First lady Melania Trump is showing her class again. This time, it’s evident in who she invited to the funeral of one of her predecessors, former first lady Barbara Bush.

According to The Hill, Melania took two White House staffers with close connections to the Bush family as her guests when she went to the funeral in Houston.

White House usher Buddy Carter and former White House head maitre d’ George Hainey were guests of the first lady at the service on Saturday.

“She knew they were very close to the Bush family and wanted them to be able to pay their respects,” a spokeswoman for Trump said.

Bush passed away last week at the age of 92. – READ MORE

