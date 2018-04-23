View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Melania Shows Incredible Class, Invites Special Guests to Bush Funeral

Posted on by
Share:

\First lady Melania Trump is showing her class again. This time, it’s evident in who she invited to the funeral of one of her predecessors, former first lady Barbara Bush.

According to The Hill, Melania took two White House staffers with close connections to the Bush family as her guests when she went to the funeral in Houston.

White House usher Buddy Carter and former White House head maitre d’ George Hainey were guests of the first lady at the service on Saturday.

“She knew they were very close to the Bush family and wanted them to be able to pay their respects,” a spokeswoman for Trump said.

Bush passed away last week at the age of 92. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Melania Shows Incredible Class, Invites Special Guests to Bush Funeral
Melania Shows Incredible Class, Invites Special Guests to Bush Funeral

Americans should be proud of Melania Trump just as they were of Barbara Bush.

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: