Vacation Turns Into Hell When Woman Learns Husband Is Islamist with Sick Plan

A surprise vacation is usually a source of joy for couples. For Samantha Sally, it was the beginning of a nightmare.

According to CNN, Sally was your average Indiana packing plant worker, married to a Muslim man and raising two children.

“A holiday is what her husband, Moussa Elhassani, promised her when she went to Hong Kong in 2014,” CNN reported. “The couple was planning to move to Morocco to start a new, cheaper life, she says, and needed to go through Hong Kong to transfer money.”

“Days later, Sally says, she stood on the Turkish border with Syria, on the edge of ISIS territory, her husband holding her daughter, Sarah, while she held her son, Matthew, then 7, confronted with an impossible choice: Abandon her daughter to ISIS and save her son, or follow her husband into ISIS’s so-called Caliphate. Following him was the only way to protect her daughter, she says.”

“To stay there with my son or watch my daughter leave with my husband — I had to make a decision,” Sally told CNN from northern Syria, where she is currently in custody. “Maybe I would never have seen my daughter again ever, and how can I live the rest of my life like that.” – READ MORE

