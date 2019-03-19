WATCH: Warren Suggests Family Lied To Her About Native American Heritage During CNN Town Hall

During a Monday night town hall event hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper, 2020 presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was asked about her “lack of presidential tact” in handling her apparently phony claims of Native American heritage.

Voter asks Warren about the "lack of presidential tact" in her handling of the Native American issue.



Warren: "What I've discovered is that people care a lot about what's happening to their lives every single day and what touches them like housing and education and health care." pic.twitter.com/sCLiypR4UK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 19, 2019

Warren, looking uncomfortable as she responded, seemingly blamed her family for lying to her about their heritage before pivoting to health care and other issues.

“How do you respond to people who think that, regardless of the underlying facts, the way you handled the question of your Native American heritage was tone deaf and indicative of a lack of presidential tact?” asked a man attending the event.

"Well, ya know, I grew up in Oklahoma. I learned about my family from my family," she responded. "And, um, based on that, that's just kind of who I am, and I do the best I can with it."


