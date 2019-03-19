Glenn Beck issues dire warning on Fox News: It will be the end of America as we know it if Trump isn’t re-elected in 2020 (VIDEO)

Blaze Media founder Glenn Beck told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that if President Donald Trump isn’t re-elected in 2020, it will be the “end of the country as we know it.”

What did he say?

During a Monday night interview on Fox News’ “Hannity,” the longtime conservative firebrand said that Republicans aren’t in for an easy ride even if the incumbent keeps his job.

“If the Republicans don’t win in this next election, I think we are officially at the end of the country as we know it,” Beck warned. “We may not survive even if we win, but we definitely don’t if the Republicans lose with Donald Trump.”

Beck explained that he previously predicted that those opposing conservatism would band together to destabilize society and government as we know it — and noted that it’s happening. – READ MORE