Anti-Vaxxers Are Harassing Parents Who Just Lost Their Children: Report

A Midwest mother of three young boys faced the ultimate nightmare: A child’s death.

Her 4-year-old son contracted the flu and died. She cared for her two younger sons to make sure they remained safe and healthy. On Facebook, she hoped to find support during her tragedy, but instead found comments from anti-vaxxers telling her she caused her child’s death or that he deserved to die or that she was lying about even having a son.

CNN spoke to this mom and others who have experienced similar treatment by online anti-vaxxers. The media outlet reports that members of anti-vax groups “encourage each other” to go to the Facebook pages of parents who have just lost children and accuse them of making up a non-existent child, blaming the parent for the child’s death, claiming vaccines were to blame, “or some combination of all of those.”

“Nothing is considered too cruel. Just days after their children died, mothers say anti-vaxers on social media called them whores, the c-word and baby killers,” CNN reported. – READ MORE