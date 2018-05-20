WATCH: WaPo Columnist Has an Outrageous Description for People Who Oppose Amnesty, Asks if They Were ‘Raised by Wolves’

Before President Donald Trump called MS-13 members “animals,” Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin used an animal comparison of her own.

But instead of describing gang members as animalistic, she suggested Americans were — if they opposed amnesty.

“What kind of person would send back people who have been working here, who have contributed to this country, who have children here, who would be separated from their children, from their communities?” she asked on Sunday’s “AM Joy.”

But her next question seemed to reveal what she really thought about amnesty opponents: “What kind of inhumane beast — are you raised by wolves?” – READ MORE

