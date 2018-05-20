Michael Moore: ‘Trump has to go, but that shouldn’t be the main goal’

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore says that impeaching President Trump shouldn’t be the “main goal” when there are many other problems left to fix.

Moore, who has in the past said he thinks the president will be impeached, noted that impeachment won’t solve all the issues the country is facing today.

“Just getting rid of Trump, what does that do?” Moore told The Washington Post for a story published Saturday.

“So we go back to the day before Trump, and was that that great a day? We have a lot of problems we have to fix. Yes, Trump has to go, but that shouldn’t be the main goal.” – READ MORE