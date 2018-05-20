Trump puts pressure on DOJ, FBI to release documents amid spying claims

President Trump on Saturday said it would be “a really big deal” if the FBI and Department of Justice infiltrated his campaign during the 2016 election campaign, and he called for the DOJ to release documents being requested by Republican lawmakers’ regarding the Russia probe.

“If the FBI or DOJ was infiltrating a campaign for the benefit of another campaign, that is a really big deal,” he tweeted, adding his support to pushes by the House Intelligence Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee to release documents about the FBI’s actions during the 2016 campaign.

If the FBI or DOJ was infiltrating a campaign for the benefit of another campaign, that is a really big deal. Only the release or review of documents that the House Intelligence Committee (also, Senate Judiciary) is asking for can give the conclusive answers. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2018

The tweet marks the latest in a series of statements Trump has made amid reports that the FBI had an informant contact Trump campaign aides as part of an investigation into Russia’s interference in 2016 campaign. This has led to speculation, particularly from Republicans and some conservative media outlets, that the FBI had an informant embedded in the campaign itself.

Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president. It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a “hot” Fake News story. If true – all time biggest political scandal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

“Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president,” Trump tweeted Friday. “It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a “hot” Fake News story. If true – all time biggest political scandal!” – READ MORE

