True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: VP Mike Pence shares heartbreaking story from one of the hostages held in North Korea

Posted on by
Share:

Now that the three Americans held hostage in North Korea are home, we’re starting to learn a little more about the hellish conditions of their captivity. Via Vice President Mike Pence – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: