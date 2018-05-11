True Pundit

Politics Security

FAIL: Susan ‘it was the video’ Rice slams Trump foreign policy as ‘dangerous and dumb’

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would be pulling out of the Iran Deal has left many former Obama staffers hyperventilating about the former president’s “legacy.” Former national security adviser to Obama, Susan Rice, called it a “wrecking ball”:

Liberals seem to miss the days when there was an administration in place that employed foreign policy initiatives they were more comfortable with, such as sending pallets of cash to state sponsors of terrorism, hashtag diplomacy, and blaming the spread of ISIS on a lack of job opportunities and climate change. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FAIL: Susan 'it was the video' Rice slams Trump foreign policy as 'dangerous and dumb'
FAIL: Susan 'it was the video' Rice slams Trump foreign policy as 'dangerous and dumb'

"Sit down, Susie."

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: