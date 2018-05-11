FAIL: Susan ‘it was the video’ Rice slams Trump foreign policy as ‘dangerous and dumb’

President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would be pulling out of the Iran Deal has left many former Obama staffers hyperventilating about the former president’s “legacy.” Former national security adviser to Obama, Susan Rice, called it a “wrecking ball”:

Trump is the “wrecking ball in chief,” making America and our allies less safe. Killing the #IranDeal is dangerous and dumb. https://t.co/GKHFBD2yiX — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) May 9, 2018

Liberals seem to miss the days when there was an administration in place that employed foreign policy initiatives they were more comfortable with, such as sending pallets of cash to state sponsors of terrorism, hashtag diplomacy, and blaming the spread of ISIS on a lack of job opportunities and climate change. – READ MORE

