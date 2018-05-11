PATHETIC: Dianne Feinstein an emphatic ‘no’ on Gina Haspel, but look who she DID support for CIA chief

Senator Dianne Feinstein is among Democrats saying they’ll vote no on the confirmation of Gina Haspel to be the next director of the CIA:

I will vote NO on the nomination of Gina Haspel. This nomination is bigger than one person. For the Senate to confirm someone so involved with the torture program to highest position at the CIA would in effect tell the world that we approve of what happened. I absolutely do not. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) May 10, 2018

More #Hypocrisy from someone who voted to confirm her then boss, John Brennan. You ma'am area disgrace to your office and to women everywhere. https://t.co/2Ut75yjHM5 — Toxic Masculini-G (@TCC_Grouchy) May 10, 2018

Tweeters noticed something odd about the selective nature of Feinstein’s concern about “advanced interrogation techniques” at the CIA and someone else who was there at the time – READ MORE

