 

WATCH: Voters React To Bernie Running For President. It’s Not Good For Bernie.

Voters laughed on Tuesday over socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) announcement that he is running for president, saying that he is a gift to the Republican Party.

Sanders, who announced his run on Tuesday, “immediately resorted to blasting out a series of personal insults at President Donald Trump” during his announcement yet was not “able to provide any evidence to back up his brutal description of Trump,” The Daily Wire reported.

In a segment that aired on “FOX & Friends,” several diners in a Miami restaurant were asked to respond to the announcement.

“I can’t stop laughing … it’s a gift to the Republican Party and Trump,” one man said. “They’re so out of touch with reality, they’re selling kool-aid, they’ve been doing it on the campuses for years and now it’s spread out and they have this utopian idea of ‘everything is wonderful’ … people don’t get it, it doesn’t work.”- READ MORE

