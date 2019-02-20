Alec Baldwin Says President Trump Is Endangering Him. Donald Trump Jr. Tweets Blistering Response.

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr., who may be turning his Twitter account into a cottage industry for taking on leftists, fixed his eye on a new target, actor Alec Baldwin, who stated on Twitter that he was concerned that President Trump’s reaction to an SNL skit satirizing him would constitute a threat to his safety and that of his family.

Trump Jr. tweeted, “The guy that punches people in the face over a parking spot, has aggressively harassed paparazzi, and humiliated his daughter berating her over the phone eye etc is worried about a tweet that doesn’t even mention him? Okay. Spare everyone your bulls*** Alec!”

The guy that punches people in the face over a parking spot, has aggressively harassed paparazzi, and humiliated his daughter berating her over the phone eye etc is worried about a tweet that doesn’t even mention him? Okay🙄 Spare everyone your bullshit Alec! https://t.co/l0E8GN9UKk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 19, 2019

Trump Jr. added, “Oh, Don’t forget the homophobic slurs… this clown is such a mess it’s hard to keep track.”

Trump Jr. was reacting to Baldwin, who tweeted at the Twitter site representing his foundation, ““I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?”- READ MORE