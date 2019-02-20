Sell Montana to Canada for $1 trillion to ease US national debt, petition says

Montana should be sold to Canada to help pay off some of the U.S.’s national debt, according to a petition on Change.org.

Ian Hammond, the petition creator, wants to sell The Treasure State to the nation’s neighbor to the north for $1 trillion.

“We have too much debt and Montana is useless. Just tell them it has beavers or something,” the petition description read.

More than 7,000 people have already signed the petition as of Tuesday. The petition was looking to garner at least 7,500 online signatures.

There were plenty of supporters for Montana to join Canada.

“Sell Montana to Canada – sounds good to me. Think I will move back to Montana,” Tom Jones wrote – READ MORE