WATCH: Virginia Man Uses Flamethrower to Clear Snow from Driveway

A man from Amherst, Virginia used a flamethrower to melt away snow from his driveway, WRIC reports.

Fired up about snow removal. pic.twitter.com/fOrhVohCvE — Will Stafford (@wx_will) January 18, 2018

Instead of using the traditional tool, a shovel, Nathanael Caplinger wanted to explore a quicker way of dispelling the snow.

After reading an ad in a local magazine about a blowtorch purported to do a brilliant job of clearing snow, he decided to try it out. – READ MORE

It’s been another cold year for the global warming alarmist. In fact, it’s been so cold that a recent story by WMTV reports that all 50 states are now dealing with the white stuff.

That’s right, every state, including Hawaii and Florida, had snow on Wednesday morning. In fact, over half — 52.3 percent — of the country was covered in white.

On Hawaii’s main island, Mauna Kea’s volcanic peak sits in a pile of snow. In fact, last November, the peak received eight inches of snow, which was actually EARLY for the state.

While snow in Hawaii is actually quite common, snow in Florida is another matter. But as of this season, Florida has already experienced three snowfall events! The Guardian even reports that some parts of Florida saw their first snowfall in almost 30 years. In a video produced by them, one Floridian said, “I never thought I’d live to see the day that there would be snow in Florida.” – READ MORE

Just when you thought the Big Freeze couldn’t get any worse, here’s Al Gore to twist the knife.

It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis. https://t.co/6UfJ9Xxpq6 — Al Gore (@algore) January 4, 2018

Yep. Where others might see a crisis, Al Gore has spotted a Rahm-Emanuel-style opportunity to promote his renewables scam. This bitter cold, he wants you to know, isn’t a sign that his global warming theory is a busted flush. It’s a sign that he’s even more right than ever before!

Well, you’ve got to admire his chutzpah.

And he’s found the perfect huckster to promote the virtues of his miracle snake oil: none other than Michael “Hockey Stick” Mann.

Wherever you’re shivering, right now, I’d like to set you a challenge. I want you to see if you can get to the end of this article, written by Mann, without being possessed by an unstoppable urge to head to the Arctic with as many RPGs as you can lay your hands on in order to destroy as many polar bears as you can. Or, failing that, to pour some bleach into your nearest colony of snaildarters. – READ MORE