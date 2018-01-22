‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Tie For Season Low

The ratings for “Saturday Night Live” tied for the lowest the late-night comedy sketch has seen all season, according to Deadline Sunday.

The episode, hosted by actress Jessica Chastain with musical guest Troye Sivan, was on the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March. It dropped to a 4.3 in household ratings in metered markets, with a 1.8 rating among adults ages 18-49.

That’s down from the episode last week hosted by Sam Rockwell with “SNL” alums Bill Murray and Fred Armisen and musical entertainment by Halsey, which earned a 4.6 in household ratings and a 1.9 in the key demographic. That show ended up having the highest viewership of season 43, with 7.23 million people tuning in. – READ MORE

