Trump Dossier May Have Been Written by Russian Agent

Writing for American Thinker this week, conservative filmmaker Joel Gilbert and documentary producer Jack Cashill pointed out that the contents of the actual dossier seem quite poorly written.

Especially given that the guy who allegedly wrote it, Steele, “attended Cambridge University,” “wrote for the student publication, Varsity,” and “also served as president of the Cambridge Union Society, a debating club.”

“Much of the Steele dossier reads like … a syntactical nightmare with a near random use of punctuation,” they noted.

Take this odd sentence, for instance: “So far TRUMP has declined various sweetener real estate business deals offered him in Russia in order to further the Kremlin’s cultivation of him.”

Someone who was actually proficiently versed in English would have included the words “that were” between “business deals” and “offered him,” and the word “to” between “offered” and “him.”

“(T)he phrase ‘to encourage splits and divisions in western alliance’ is missing a ‘the’ before ‘western alliance.’ The phrase ‘anchored upon countries’ interest’ should read, in context, ‘anchored upon the country’s interest.’ More than once, the author misuses the possessive, as he does here.”

“It is possible that the document had more than one author, one perhaps Russian, one most likely Steele,” Gilbert and Cashill theorized.

“What is most disturbing is that no one in the media appears to have reviewed the language of the dossier,” they continued. “Whether the primary author is Steele or a Russian associate, the dossier is a mess, both in its content and in its style.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

In testimony released publicly last week, Glenn R. Simpson, the co-founder of the controversial opposition research firm Fusion GPS conceded that he opposed Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy and that his negative opinions of the politician may have “entered” into his “thinking.”

Fusion GPS compiled the infamous, largely discredited 35-page dossier accusing Trump and his presidential campaign of ties with Russia.

In August 22 testimony released last week and reviewed in full by Breitbart News, Simpson made the following admission:

I think it’s safe to say that, you know, at some point probably early in 2016 I had reached a conclusion about Donald Trump as a businessman and his character and I was opposed to Donald Trump. I’m not going to pretend that that wouldn’t have entered into my thinking.

You know, again, I was a journalist my whole life. So we were, you know, trained not to take sides and practiced in not taking sides. So most of what I do as a research person is we try to avoid getting into situations where one’s etiology or political views would cloud your work because it’s a known hazard, but, you know, I reached an opinion about Donald Trump and his suitability to be president of the United States and I was concerned about whether he was the best person for the job.

Simpson was responding to a question about “concerns that the work being done was driven in a direction designed to reach a particular conclusion for a client or because of the client’s identity.”– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Fusion GPS retracted a significant claim that they made during a closed-door testimony — further damaging the credibility of the anti-Trump dossier that the opposition research firm compiled.

Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, claimed in August 2017 and in January of this year that the FBI had a source inside the Trump presidential campaign that was feeding them information which gave credibility to the anti-Trump dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, The Washington Times reported.

Those statements are false, or, as Fusion GPS puts it, were “mischaracterized” by Simpson.

The source that tipped off the FBI was apparently an Australian diplomat who was told by George Papadopoulos over drinks that a professor linked to the Russians knew that the Russian government had thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

However, after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) released the transcripts of Simpson’s secret testimony, a source close to Fusion GPS stated that Simpson’s statements were inaccurate.

NBC reporter Ken Dilanian tweeted: “A source close to Fusion GPS tells me there was no walk-in source — that was a mischaracterization by Simpson of the Australian diplomat tip about Papadopoulis.” – READ MORE