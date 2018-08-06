WATCH: Video Of President Trump Stopping Motorcade, Hopping Out To Thank Firefighters Goes Viral

A video of President Trump stopping his motorcade and climbing out of his limousine to greet a couple dozen flabbergasted firefighters is setting the interwebs on fire.

In the video, when “The Beast” (as Trump’s car is known) suddenly stops, two Secret Service agents walk up to the window. It’s unclear if they’re trying to discourage the president from getting out or simply making a quick plan for his impromptu stop.

One firefighter had been filming the motorcade as it rolled in. As the agents talk with the president, the firefighter says, “No, he’s not…” and laughs nervously.

The video was shot in June, but the post has been all over the internet this weekend.- READ MORE

President Donald Trump Said During A Rally In Ohio Saturday That His Victory Over Democrat Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton Is Still Driving The Elites “crazy.”

“You are the elite. You’re smarter than they are … you’ve got everything going … the elite? They’re more elite than me?” President Trump told rally goers.”I have better everything than they have … and I became president and they didn’t … it’s driving them crazy.”

At a June rally in Fargo, North Dakota, the president blasted the elites, describing them as “stone-cold losers,” for refusing to support his 2016 presidential campaign. “We got more money, we got more brains, we got better houses, apartments, we got nicer boats, we’re smarter than they are … we’re the elite!” he said.- READ MORE

