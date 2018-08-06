Warren feeds rumors of 2020 run, says she’s not afraid to be ‘the underdog’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren fueled rumors that she might run for president in 2020 after delivering what sounded like a stump speech Friday. In it, she said she’s not afraid to be “the underdog.”

Speaking at the Netroots Nation convention in New Orleans, the Massachusetts Democrat talked about the “politics of division” she said had been sowed by the Trump administration.

“Frankly it might be the one thing that Donald Trump is really good at, that and kissing up to two-bit dictators,” she said as she blew a kiss into the air.

Warren appeared to be stumping as she talked about unity and democracy.

“I believe that together we can save democracy. … It won’t be easy,” she said. “We’re going to have to fight uphill. Me? I’m going up that hill. And I hope you are, too.” – READ MORE

On Friday, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) essentially kicked off her 2020 presidential run with gimmicky “PERSIST” signs. Team Warren handed out the signs to attendees ahead of her keynote address at Netroots Nation.

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has distributed PERSIST signs ahead of her #NN18 speech. Folks. She’s running. pic.twitter.com/eRLlZmhNVK — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 3, 2018

Warren’s slogan choice is a callback from her speech opposing the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as attorney general in 2017. “Nevertheless, we will persist,” Warren said in response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who called out her futile and strictly political Sessions pushback.

In addition to the campaign slogan-like signs, Warren delivered what sounded like a stump speech – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1