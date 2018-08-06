WATCH: Democratic Strategist Claims Sarah Jeong Tweets Aren’t Racist Because Racism Is ‘Prejudice Plus Power’

On Friday, CNN’s Don Lemon held a panel discussion regarding Sarah Jeong’s anti-white tweets. During the panel, Lemon and Democratic strategist Symone Sanders had the following exchange about racism:

Over time, the progressive movement has carefully augmented the definition of racism so as to protect individuals who share their political and social beliefs from ever being labeled a racist.

While Merriam-Webster defines racism as “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race,” progressives add to this definition a dynamic of power.- READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr. Reacted To The New York Times’ Decision To Stand By The Hire Of Journalist Sarah Jeong To Their Editorial Board, Despite Her Racist Remarks On Twitter.

“The New York Times is hiring a person of like mind,” Trump Jr. said in an interview with Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday on Patriot Channel 125. “This is a person that probably thinks exactly like them.”

Jeong routinely trashed white people and white men on her Twitter account, calling them “dumbass fucking white people” and sharing the hashtag #cancelwhitepeople.

The New York Times issued a statement standing by their hire, despite her controversial remarks on Twitter.

Trump Jr. pointed to the double-standard demonstrated by the left by allowing Jeong to be racist because she was Asian and sharing hatred for white people and police officers.

“Imagine she said the same thing about Hispanics, imagine she said that same thing about black people, people would be losing their minds, it would be outrage … it’s no different than any other form of racism,” he said.

Trump Jr. said that the left would continue to double down on their double standards that would not square with the American people.

“It’s ridiculous, it makes no sense to any rational person,” he said. “This is a narrative that the far left will push, and that’s ok and they’ll continue those attacks, and, again, I’m happy to let them keep doing that.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1