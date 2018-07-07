WATCH: Creepy Video Of Andy Dick Stroking Ivanka’s Leg Resurfaces

A video of embattled comedian Andy Dick stroking Ivanka Trump’s leg during a 2007 interview has resurfaced after he was charged with sexual battery for allegedly groping a woman on the streets of Los Angeles.

The footage from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” shows Dick slumped back in his seat and leering at Ivanka as she talks with Kimmel. In slurred speech, Dick says, “You don’t play up glitter on your legs,” then reaches out and rubs her leg. – READ MORE

