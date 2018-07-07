Business Politics
Trump: Job creation reached 3.4M since Election Day
President Trump boasted on Thursday about the growth of U.S. jobs while addressing supporters at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Great Falls, Montana.
“We’ve created 3.4 million jobs since Election Day, which nobody can’t even believe,” Trump said at the rally.
The June jobs report that will be released Friday morning is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 195,000 jobs, according to economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
“Our economic policy can be summed up in three very simple, but beautiful words: jobs, jobs, jobs,” Trump said.- READ MORE
Fox Business