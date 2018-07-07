True Pundit

Trump jokes about ‘Me Too generation’

President Trump on Thursday joked about the “Me Too generation” during a campaign rally in Montana.

While mocking Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for her claim of Native American heritage, Trump said he plans to throw a DNA kit to Warren during a hypothetical debate.

“We will take that little kit and say — but we have to do it gently because we’re in the Me Too generation so we have to be very gentle,” the president said.

“And we will very gently take that kit and we will slowly toss it hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her arm even though it only weighs probably 2 ounces.” – READ MORE

