WATCH: Van Jones Booed at CPAC for Claiming Illegal Aliens Commit Less Crime than Americans

Left-wing Cnn Pundit Van Jones Was Booed At The Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) After Claiming That American Citizens Commit More Crime Than Illegal Aliens.

During a panel discussion with American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, Jones claimed illegal aliens are committing less crime in the U.S. than American citizens. The comment immediately prompted boos from the audience.

“We talk about each other, we don’t talk to each other. Undocumented immigrants right now have a lower crime rate than the rest of us. And yet, we don’t talk about that. No, hold on, hold on,” Jones said as the audience booed.

The most recent research by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) found that illegal aliens are up to 5.5 times more likely than Americans to be incarcerated in state prisons compared to Americans and legal residents. – READ MORE