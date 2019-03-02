Jeffries: Americans Deserve to Know Whether Trump Is President or ‘Organized Crime Boss’

In a Friday appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) discussed former Donald Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony on Capitol Hill.

Jeffries, a member of the Judiciary Committee, told host John Berman, “The American people deserve to know whether Donald Trump is functionally a president or an organized crime boss.”

Berman pointed out how other Democrats have used similar language in referring to Trump as having gone on a “crime spree” or having participated in crimes in office.

Jeffries backed away from his “crime boss” remark, saying “there is a lot of work to be done” before determining if Trump engaged in criminal activity. – READ MORE