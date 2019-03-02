 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spreads Fake News About Donald Trump Jr. ‘Criminal Conspiracy’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-cortez (D-ny) Has Been Caught Spreading A Lie About Donald Trump Jr. Being Part Of A “criminal Conspiracy.”

“ICYMI: Rep. Khanna got Cohen to testify that Don Jr. is the ‘second executive involved in criminal conspiracy,’”  Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday, adding that this is a “big deal.”

But all Ocasio-Cortez is doing here is spreading a lie told by the prison-bound Michael Cohen during his congressional testimony this week.

All of this nonsense surrounds the perfectly legal hush money President Trump paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. She blackmailed the president during the campaign and threatened to go public with the claim the two of them had a one night stand a dozen years ago.

He ended up paying her off, which is not illegal. – READ MORE

Staff