Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spreads Fake News About Donald Trump Jr. ‘Criminal Conspiracy’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-cortez (D-ny) Has Been Caught Spreading A Lie About Donald Trump Jr. Being Part Of A “criminal Conspiracy.”

“ICYMI: Rep. Khanna got Cohen to testify that Don Jr. is the ‘second executive involved in criminal conspiracy,’” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday, adding that this is a “big deal.”

ICYMI: Rep. Khanna got Cohen to testify that Don Jr. is the “second executive involved in criminal conspiracy.” His line of questioning was a very big deal. (He also happens to be a progressive Rep that rejects corporate money!) ⬇️ https://t.co/ZdlBv2cTym — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 1, 2019

But all Ocasio-Cortez is doing here is spreading a lie told by the prison-bound Michael Cohen during his congressional testimony this week.

How is anything I said a lie? Rep. Khanna did in fact ask Cohen the question, and Cohen implicated the President and his son in criminal conspiracy. If you take issue with Cohen’s testimony, perhaps that’s a good reason for us to call in further witnesses. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 1, 2019

All of this nonsense surrounds the perfectly legal hush money President Trump paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. She blackmailed the president during the campaign and threatened to go public with the claim the two of them had a one night stand a dozen years ago.

He ended up paying her off, which is not illegal. – READ MORE