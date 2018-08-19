WATCH: Unhinged NY Times Columnist Makes Trump Claim So Extreme MSNBC Host Reprimands Her – ‘I Don’t Think You Can Say That’

That brings us to Michelle Goldberg, The New York Times columnist who now thinks the leader of the free world isn’t the leader of the free world because he so happens to be Donald Trump and … well, perhaps we should let her explain it.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, Goldberg was appearing on “Meet the Press Daily” on Friday. RealClearPolitics editor Caitlin Huey-Burns was taking a shot at Trump’s public communications strategy, which apparently she felt wasn’t befitting of “the leader of the free world.”

“He’s not the leader of the free world, but, sorry,” Goldberg interjected.

“By default he’s the leader of the free world,” John Podhoretz of Commentary shot back.

I’ll be perfectly honest here: I was expecting a Vladimir Putin quip. I would have put almost any amount of money on a Vlad joke. Thankfully, there aren’t instant betting markets on “MTP Daily” (probably for lack of viewers), because there would have gone my kids’ college fund.

“Angela Merkel is the leader of the free world,” Goldberg said. – READ MORE