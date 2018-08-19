Facebook Offers Weak Apology After Censoring Popular Conservative Organization

Prager University, the hugely popular educational nonprofit founded by radio talk show host Dennis Prager, announced that it was being censored by Facebook — and PragerU had the evidence to prove it.

BREAKING: We're being heavily censored on @Facebook. Our last 9 posts are reaching 0 of our 3 million followers. At least two videos were deleted last night for “hate speech” including our recent video with @conservmillen. SHARE to spread awareness about big tech censorship! pic.twitter.com/k83HqmlMRc — PragerU (@prageru) August 17, 2018

“We’re being heavily censored on Facebook,” PragerU posted on Twitter. “Our last 9 posts are reaching 0 of our 3 million followers. At least two videos were deleted last night for ‘hate speech.’”

(…)

After numerous outlets picked up on the story, Facebook did finally reverse its decision — but it offered what can only be described as a weak apology and almost no explanation for why it happened in the first place.

“We mistakenly removed these videos and have restored them because they don’t break our standards,” Facebook said, after earlier claiming that they did break its standards.

“This will reverse any reduction in content distribution you’ve experienced. We’re very sorry and are continuing to look into what happened with your Page,” Facebook continued.

In response, PragerU posed a simple question: “Does anyone really believe this was simply a mistake.- READ MORE