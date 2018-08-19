Liberals Call for Boycott of MSNBC After Interview They Hate

It’s a little hard to tell here what liberals are more afraid of. Is it that Steve Bannon hasn’t been banished to obscurity after he was fired from the White House, or is it that he’s being given a platform with which to continue to share his views?

Either way, you can tell liberals are more than just a little twitchy about Bannon being on the airwaves and in the news again. And they are outraged one of their own, MSNBC’s Ari Melber, gave him airtime on the liberal network Friday.

The left-wing site Media Matters led the objection to Bannon’s resurfacing in a piece titled, “Stop Interviewing Steve Bannon: How Many Exclusives Can One Discredited Crank Give?”

All of these Bannon sightings have stirred up the left-wing masses. Twitter was abuzz with criticism from liberals that their MSNBC ally would feature an interview him on Melber’s program.

Actor Bruno Amato called for a boycott of MSNBC for giving time to a “Racist Drunk Nazi, America hater, Trump propogandist.”

Please Boycott @TheLastWord tonight with @AriMelber. MSNBC is giving their airwaves to Racist Drunk Nazi, America hater, Trump propogandist Steve Bannon. Stop normalizing this scum, this is why we are where we are with a traitor as president. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) August 18, 2018

Rosie O’Donnell also weighed in, saying it’s unacceptable for the mainstream media to provide Bannon a platform to “spew his hate filled rhetoric.”

Many other liberals joined the angry chorus.