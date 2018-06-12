True Pundit

WATCH: UFC champion asks to meet Trump, rips ‘Filthadelphia Eagles’

Colby Covington, who won the interim welterweight UFC championship on Saturday night, said that he is going to visit the White House, unlike the “Filthadelphia Eagles.”

“I’m going to do what a real American should do. I’m bringing this belt to the White House and I’m putting it on Donald Trump’s desk,” Covington said in a post-fight interview.

Covington — who is known for his trash talking — went after the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, whom Trump disinvited to the White House last week after only a small Eagles contingent said they could attend. Trump cited differences with players concerning their stance on kneeling in protest during the National Anthem.

“I told everybody I was going to make the welterweight division great again and now I am going to celebrate like a real American should … unlike the Filthadelphia Eagles disrespecting our country’s flag by kneeling for the national anthem,” Covington said in a press conference after the fight. – READ MORE

