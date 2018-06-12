WATCH: UFC champion asks to meet Trump, rips ‘Filthadelphia Eagles’

Colby Covington, who won the interim welterweight UFC championship on Saturday night, said that he is going to visit the White House, unlike the “Filthadelphia Eagles.”

“I’m going to do what a real American should do. I’m bringing this belt to the White House and I’m putting it on Donald Trump’s desk,” Covington said in a post-fight interview.

Covington — who is known for his trash talking — went after the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, whom Trump disinvited to the White House last week after only a small Eagles contingent said they could attend. Trump cited differences with players concerning their stance on kneeling in protest during the National Anthem.

Colby Covington puts the "Filthadelphia" Eagles on blast for not visiting the White House #UFC #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/pKPAPYCrnZ — Sports Illustrated MMA (@SI_MMA) June 10, 2018

“I told everybody I was going to make the welterweight division great again and now I am going to celebrate like a real American should … unlike the Filthadelphia Eagles disrespecting our country’s flag by kneeling for the national anthem,” Covington said in a press conference after the fight. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1