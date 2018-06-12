Majority of voters think Bill Clinton is a ‘sexual predator’: Poll

The majority of U.S. voters view former President Bill Clinton as a “sexual predator,” a Rasmussen survey revealed Monday.

Mr. Clinton came under fire last week after he gave a defensive NBC News interview portraying himself as a victim in the 1990s sex scandal that brought on his impeachment.

“Nobody believes that I got out of that for free,” he told NBC reporter Craig Melvin. “I left the White House $16 million in debt.”

Mr. Clinton later admitted the interview, in which he refused to apologize to former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, wasn’t his “finest hour.”

A survey of 1,000 likely voters conducted last week by Rasmussen Reports found that 53 percent believe the former president is more of a “sexual predator” than a “victim of his political opponents.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1