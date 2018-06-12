True Pundit

Majority of voters think Bill Clinton is a ‘sexual predator’: Poll

The majority of U.S. voters view former President Bill Clinton as a “sexual predator,” a Rasmussen survey revealed Monday.

Mr. Clinton came under fire last week after he gave a defensive NBC News interview portraying himself as a victim in the 1990s sex scandal that brought on his impeachment.

“Nobody believes that I got out of that for free,” he told NBC reporter Craig Melvin. “I left the White House $16 million in debt.”

Mr. Clinton later admitted the interview, in which he refused to apologize to former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, wasn’t his “finest hour.”

survey of 1,000 likely voters conducted last week by Rasmussen Reports found that 53 percent believe the former president is more of a “sexual predator” than a “victim of his political opponents.” – READ MORE

