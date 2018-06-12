Trump plans ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Minnesota next week

President Trump’s campaign has set up a new “Make America Great Again” rally in Duluth, Minn., next week, the Trump campaign announced Monday.

The campaign said Trump is likely to use the June 20 event to “promote the latest economic news for our surging economy,” as well as his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump is meeting with Kim in Singapore on Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time, or Monday evening Eastern Standard Time.

“This will be another high-energy Trump rally that will serve as a celebration of the revival of the American dream for hard working Americans and Minnesotans,” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of the Trump campaign. – READ MORE

