WATCH: U-S-A Chant Greets Trump Defense of National Anthem at NRA Convention

At the National Rifle Association’s annual gathering on Friday, President Trump praised the group and conservatives for standing for the national anthem, and the NRA crowd greeted his patriotism with enthusiasm.

“We have pride in our history and respect for our heritage. We put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance, and we all proudly stand for the national anthem,” Trump told the crowd.

“U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!” the crowd roared in response. – READ MORE

"We love you!" the crowd yelled to the president as he addressed the group's annual convention.

