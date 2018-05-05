Guardian Writer Rips Cannes Film Festival: It’s A ‘Crime Scene’

Andrew Pulver, a film editor for the UK-based publication “The Guardian,” has finally had enough of the Cannes Film Festival.

The 10 day ego-fest will be celebrating its 71st anniversary this month, but the recent deluge of #MeToo allegations, and with Time’s Up overtaking each awards ceremony with more guilt and vigor than the previous, Pulver has begun to question the merit of a Cannes Film Festival.

In his recent article, “Cannes In Crisis: Has The Festival Learned The Lessons Of Weinstein?” Pulver suggests that Cannes Film Festivals are actually doing more harm to the entertainment industry than good.

He writes, in part: The film festival is now, in effect, a crime scene. Weinstein was one of Cannes’ princes, a showman who used the festival as a personal fiefdom: buying and selling films, holding court to the press and public, and, it would now appear, using the festival as a private playground.

And although Pulver points out that Weinstein “vanished – practically overnight,” similar sentiments formerly held by Weinstein remain. – READ MORE

