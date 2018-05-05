California school mural features Trump’s bloody, decapitated head on a spear

Parents and other community members in Chula Vista are fuming over a mural at the MAAC Community Charter School that depicts an Aztec warrior putting a spear through President Donald Trump’s decapitated, bloody head.

KFMB reports: MAAC Charter, chartered by Sweetwater Union High School District, touts itself as a community school that offers students a unique curriculum in which students learn traditional subjects in relation to real-world issues.

Director Tommy Ramirez says this mural was a part of Battlegroundz, an annual event which highlights the urban art form of street murals to raise money to provide scholarships for seniors.

The mural was among many colorful, spray-painted works on a wall along the back of the school. It depicts an Aztek warrior with a purple skull and tiger helmet adorned with feathers, clutching a spear in his right hand with the severed head of Donald Trump. – READ MORE

