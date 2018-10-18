WATCH: TUCKER’S GUEST SAYS SUSAN COLLINS ‘LACKS INTEGRITY’ FOR VOTING FOR ‘SEXUAL PREDATOR’ JUSTICE KAVANAUGH

Fox News host Tucker Carlson debated a political strategist on Tuesday regarding a letter written by some 1,300 alumni of St. Lawrence University — all of whom want Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ honorary degree to be revoked for her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh.

The university received a letter signed by more than 1,300 St. Lawrence alumni the day after the Maine Senator announced her intention to vote affirmatively for Kavanaugh’sconfirmation. That number, according to The Hill, has since climbed to over 1,800.

The strategist, Monica Klein, supported the alumni calling for her degree because she “lacks integrity.”

"Susan Collins does lack integrity, she lacks integrity because she voted to support the nomination of a Supreme Court Justice who is clearly a sexual predator. She didn't believe Christine Blasey Ford despite the fact that she was incredibly credible and she didn't support a real FBI investigation," Klein stated. "I think it's completely legitimate that 1,500 people come forward and said they don't support her having an honorary degree."