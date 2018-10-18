Yet Another Video Resurfaces of Dem Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Trashing Her Own State: AZ a ‘Warning Symbol’

The Arizona Senator hopeful is facing a lot of backlash from resurfaced videos of her practically bashing Arizona as a state and the people who live there.

Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema is shown in another video taking aim at her own state.

And here we go!! Hard hitting Sinema ad! pic.twitter.com/yYUeWcEIEA — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 17, 2018

The newly surfaced video shows Sinema at the 2010 National Immigrant Integration Conference in Boston, MA, calling her state a warning symbol for the rest of the U.S. – READ MORE