Trump dismisses Bloomberg’s possible 2020 bid, says Democrats ‘will eat him up’ in primaries

President Trump said on Tuesday that Michael Bloomberg is unlikely to be his 2020 presidential opponent because the Democrats “will eat him up” during the primaries.

“I think the Democrats will eat him up,” Trump said during the interview with Fox Business’ Trish Regan. “You know, you have a lot of people running. I’m hearing names that are shockingly bad, but they’re nasty.”

Bloomberg, a former Republican and an Independent, has been rumored to run for president. He registered as a Democrat and said he will “take a look” whether he’ll run in 2020.

The former New York mayor is currently showering Democratic candidates and groups with money in a bid to elect more Democrats to U.S. House and Senate. – READ MORE