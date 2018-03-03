WATCH: Tucker Carlson Unleashes Hell in Fiery Rant, Says Why Trump Crossed the Line

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was not impressed at the president’s lack of respect for due process rights, asking his viewers what they would have done if this had been proposed under President Obama.

“Now, I mean, how honest do you want to be?” Carlson said.

“Imagine if Barack Obama had said that? Just ignore due process and confiscating guns? Obama would have been denounced as a dictator … We would have denounced him first, trust me. Congress would be talking impeachment. Some would be muttering secession.” Here’s the full video:

The great irony is that this is the same president who tweeted about due process a few weeks ago, back when White House staffer Rob Porter was accused of domestic violence. – READ MORE

