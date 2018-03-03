O.J. Simpson Says How He Would ‘Hypothetically’ Have Murdered Nicole Brown Simpson In New Special (VIDEO)

O.J. Simpson reportedly explained how he “hypothetically” had an accomplice in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in a special to air on Fox this month, according to TMZ.

The 70-year-old Hall of Famer reportedly shared with Judith Regan that this accomplice was with him the day of the murders in a 2006 interview that Fox put back on the shelves years ago under “extreme pressure” to do so.

Regan interviewed Simpson on camera, drawing questions from the book the two wrote titled “If I Did It: Confessions of a Killer” and talked hypothetically how the murders could have been committed.

The never-before-aired special at the time was viewed as a confession of sorts and now according to the outlet the reason was because of Simpson’s chilling explanation of the events of the day. – READ MORE

