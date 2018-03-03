Instead of Making Sure Deputies Were Ready, Sheriff Israel Cozied up to Terror Group

There have been plenty of takeaways as to what could have been done differently before and during the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and a lot of them seem to center on Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and the team he has around them.

However, few things are more worrying than the emerging link between Sheriff Israel and those who are close to terror-linked organizations. One of those individuals is even one of Israel’s top deputies.

According to Conservative Review, Nezar Hamze is one of his most veteran deputies, one who’s helped the sheriff with his outreach to the Islamic community in Florida. He’s also a member in good standing of CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Most Americans probably know CAIR as the foremost civil rights group representing Muslim-Americans. However, they were also an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorism case in American history, in which prosecutors alleged the head of CAIR was present at the founding meeting of the Palestine Committee, a group of Muslim organizations that helped funnel money to Hamas after the signing of the Oslo accord. An FBI agent also testified that CAIR itselfwas listed among the members of the Palestine Committee.

However, Hamze has even previously served as the executive director of CAIR-Florida. But surely he left the organization in better hands, right?

“The current executive director of CAIR-Florida is Hassan Shibly, a bigoted preacher who is known to often target homosexuals,” Jordan Schactel at Conservative Review writes. – READ MORE

