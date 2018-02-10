WATCH: Tucker Carlson Stuns ‘Feminist’ With His Response After She Claims Hijab Is ‘Empowering’ for Women

Macy’s announced a new clothing line this week featuring hijabs and Muslim-friendly clothing. The decision has been lauded by the feminist left, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson wanted to know why.

Throughout a roughly six-minute interview Thursday night, National Organization for Women President Sonia Ossorio struggled to come up with a valid argument to defend the Islamic garb.

Early in the interview, Carlson asked Ossorio if she believes being coerced into dressing modestly is “a feminist goal.” She told the Fox News host that women in the United States are wearing the hijab “as a symbol of resistance.” – READ MORE

Tucker Carlson trolled Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intel Committee, tonight by bringing up the time in 2013 when he appeared as a guest on Russia Today.

Carlson, dripping with sarcasm, explained in his opener, “Now tonight we’ve learned that the foreign subversion goes even deeper than that. The Russian conspiracy is so subtle, so crafty, such a bewildering Slavic hall of mirrors, that the very people warning us about Russia are in fact key players in the Russian conspiracy. The leaders in the witch hunt are witches.”

He brought up the report last year about how RT disseminates anti-US propaganda before queueing up a photo from when Schiff was on RT five years ago talking about NSA surveillance, saying that he “seemed to promote conspiracy theories about the U.S. government.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dove right into the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) memo on his Friday night show. Instead of bringing on only Republicans to talk about the issue, one of his guests was Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).

During the segment, Swalwell accused Tucker of endangering national security. Then, the subject of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page came up.

Speaking of Page, Carlson asked Swalwell, “Do you believe it? Is he a foreign agent?” – READ MORE