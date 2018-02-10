Planned Parenthood’s Taxpayer Funding Safe Under Spending Deal

Planned Parenthood will continue to receive hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars in the new spending agreement, despite Republican pledges to defund the nation’s largest abortion provider.

Congressional Republicans failed to make good on their campaign promises to end taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood in their latest rounds of contentious negotiations with Democrats, which largely focused on military spending and immigration. Despite controlling both houses of Congress and House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R., Wis.) 2017 pledge to defund the organization, Republicans were unable to implement plans to redirect taxpayer dollars to local community health centers that do not provide abortions.

Taxpayers sent $543.7 million to Planned Parenthood last year, down from $554.6 million in 2016, and government funding accounted for about 40 percent of its $1.46 billion revenue stream, according to its annual report. Private contributions to the group have skyrocketed in recent years as it collected $532.7 million in donations in 2017, an $87 million increase from the year before. – READ MORE

President Trump’s expanded Mexico City Policy has cost Planned Parenthood close to $30 million. The policy blocks funding for foreign groups performing or promoting abortion overseas.

According to LifeNews, a State Department report released yesterday found that under the president’s expanded policy, called “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance (PLGHA),” four organizations that would have otherwise received grants refused to comply with the abortion ban.

“Two of the non-compliance organizations are global abortion providers, Marie Stopes International and the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF),” reports LifeNews. “Both organizations have bilateral USAID grants that would have gone through 2019 for approximately $30 million.”

The USAID said it will direct those funds to other groups, “transition[ing] the activities of those organizations that have not agreed to the PLGHA standard provision to other partners, while minimizing disruption of services.” – READ MORE