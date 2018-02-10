New Pentagon Rule Includes Ban On ‘Offensive Jokes’ And ‘Put-Downs’

A new Pentagon policy targeting harassment includes a crackdown on “offensive jokes” and “put-downs.”

The 23-page set of regulations, Department of Defense Instruction 1020.03: “Harassment Prevention and Response in the Armed Forces,” was released by the Pentagon on Thursday. The document outlines a “comprehensive, DoD-wide military harassment prevention and response program.”

The Military Times reports:

According to the instruction, “harassment may include offensive jokes, epithets, ridicule or mockery, insults or put-downs,” as well as physical threats or racially-tinged interactions that “creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive environment.”

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis claims the new rule is a product of the times and will not affect military camaraderie. – READ MORE

An audit of one of the Pentagon’s largest agencies found $800 million unaccounted for, and that bodes ill for the success of a full audit of the Department of Defense, according to one senator.

“I think the odds of a successful DOD audit down the road are zero,” Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley told Politico, which first reported on the audit.

“The feeder systems can’t provide data. They are doomed to failure before they ever get started.”

The Pentagon brought in consultancy Ernst & Young to conduct an audit of the Defense Logistic Agency, one of the Pentagon’s most prolific spenders.

The independent auditors found that DLA didn’t properly document more than $800 million in construction projects, but that was only part of the agency’s problems.

It also found $40 million spent on computers and tech was “inappropriately recorded.” – READ MORE