WATCH: Tucker Carlson is questioning legitimacy of reported Syrian chemical weapon attacks

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is questioning the legitimacy of reports Syrian President Bashar Assad used chemical weapons against his own citizens, the latest claim of its kind in the country’s ongoing civil war.

“All the geniuses tell us that Assad killed those children, but do they really know that? Of course they don’t really know that, they are making it up,” Carlson said during his opening monologue. “They have no real idea what happened. Actually, both sides in the Syrian civil war possess chemical weapons.”

The conservative firebrand’s comments come just after President Trump declared on Monday he will make a decision in the near future on if the U.S. will launch a military response to Assad’s attack. – READ MORE

