Students At Over 200 Schools Organize Pro-Life Walkout

The media gushed over the Parkland students who protested against gun control; they gave excessive coverage of the national school walkout in favor of the same cause.

Students from as many as 200 schools across the country will be organizing walkouts in the name of the pro-life cause; but it is likely that the media will ignore them.

According to LifeNews, pro-life students are taking their cues from the Parkland protesters and will take the pro-life protests out of their classrooms and into the schoolyard.

“More than 200 different high school and college or university campuses are preparing to participate in the #ProLifeWalkout,” reports LifeNews. “Students for Life officials indicate pro-life students are finding less administrative support in general than those students organizing walkouts over gun control.” – READ MORE

